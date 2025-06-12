Sheela Foam plans to infuse capital in Furlenco as furniture rental market expands
Summary
SFL, which listed in 2016, has invested about ₹400 crore to date to acquire about a 45% stake in House of Kieraya, making it the largest shareholder.
Mumbai: Sheela Foam Ltd will likely infuse additional capital in House of Kieraya Ltd (HoK), which operates furniture rental startup Furlenco, as the company seeks to raise $10-15 million, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
