Mega IPO in Hong Kong but fast-fashion retailer Shein is slow off the blocks in its second India innings
Sakshi Sadashiv , Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 7 min read 08 Oct 2025, 10:49 am IST
Global fast-fashion leader Shein is back in India with a licensing agreement with Reliance Retail Ventures but is finding that building momentum is not easy.
There’s a lot happening at online fast-fashion retailer Shein. The China-founded, Singapore-headquartered company is readying for multi-billion-dollar public listing in Hong Kong. It is in the middle of an aggressive revenue expansion that has market analysts downgrading shares of rivals such as H&M and Inditex, which owns the Zara brand.
