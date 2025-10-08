Reliance’s aim with the Shein partnership aligns with the government’s aims to promote more domestic brands rather than import from overseas, especially from China, said Pratik Prajapati, equity research analyst at brokerage firm Ambit Capital. He added that delivery times need to be slashed: “They also need to amp up the delivery speed because they currently deliver clothes in five days. If they continue this, they may not keep up with the competition."