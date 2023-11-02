Shein Turns to Western Executives to Become Even More Global

Reports have alleged that some of Shein’s products contain cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, which would make them subject to a U.S. import ban. Shein has said it has a “zero-tolerance policy" for forced labor and has installed a “robust system" to comply with U.S. law. The company told The Wall Street Journal in August it doesn’t source any cotton from China and has no manufacturers in Xinjiang. Since 2022, Shein has spent more than $1 million on lobbying as it undergoes probes into its supply chain.