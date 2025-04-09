Companies
Hyundai to Mitsui, shipyard giants line up at India gate
Subhash Narayan 5 min read 09 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- India’s ship building ambitions take shape with the Indian PSUs set to form joint ventures with Japan’ Mitsui and South Korea’ Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha for building ships.
New Delhi: India is mapping a course to become a shipbuilding powerhouse, forging strategic joint ventures between its state-owned enterprises and maritime giants from South Korea and Japan. State-run enterprises are engaging companies including Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha of South Korea and Mitsui of Japan, two people aware of the plans said, in an ambitious bid to secure a larger share of the global demand and reduce India's reliance on overstretched Asian shipyards.
