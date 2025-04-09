Hyundai to Mitsui, shipyard giants line up at India gate

“We are close to signing a deal with an overseas shipbuilder from Korea or Japan that would be making hulls for large ships," said Madhu S. Nair, chairman and managing director, Cochin Shipyard. "We already have a large 310 m dry dock that can also be used by the new joint venture for making ships of different sizes up to 300 m in length. A foreign partnership will help in bringing technology and scale required for making large ship hulls using tonnes of steel. The new facility should roll out ships in double-digits to meet both domestic and overseas demand," Nair added.