For India’s shipping industry, a new rule promises to be a game-changer
Summary
- India's sea cargo industry is dominated by global container lines. But that could change with a new rule in the works demanding reservations for domestic operators.
- Shipping Corp. of India would be the biggest beneficiary of the new rules as it proposes to acquire eight large container ships.
NEW DELHI : The shipping ministry is finalising rules requiring international container lines operating on Indian seas to reserve at least 5% of their cargo space for domestic operators.
