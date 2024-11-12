Shoe brands’ secret to success? Going slow
Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
SummaryTrendy shoe brands such as Hoka, On and Birkenstock are taking a page out of luxury’s playbook.
Hoka sneakers, On shoes, Ugg boots and Birkenstock sandals don’t look very much alike, but they do have one thing in common: They have all been flying off the shelf. What are they doing right?
