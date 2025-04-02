How Tally, bookkeeper to India’s MSMEs, is harnessing AI

Keep it simple, stupid

Goenka’s father did explore software solutions from established companies such as Wipro, TCS, and Mastek, but walked away unimpressed. “The conversations barely lasted 15 minutes—they arrived in suits, spoke in jargon, and he (his father) would stare blankly at the screen," Goenka recalls. His father was clear about what he wanted and said so in as many words: “When I buy a car, I don’t want to be a mechanic, I want to be a driver. I don’t want to run a computer, I want to run my business."