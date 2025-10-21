Premiumization, beauty sales aid Shoppers Stop's turnaround
Shoppers Stop's sales grow 10% on-year to ₹1,175 crore, with premiumization's contribution rising to 69% during the September quarter.
NEW DELHI : Premiumization, exclusive brand tie-ups, and an enhanced in-store experience helped Shoppers Stop Ltd increase footfalls in the three months ended 30 September after several weak quarters, even as it continues to invest in its value and beauty formats with a capex of ₹160-200 crore for 2025-26.