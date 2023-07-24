Shoppers Stop Q1 results: Reports strong Q1FY24 results, with 8% ATV growth and expansion of brand2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Shoppers Stop reports Q1FY24 PBT of Rs. 19 Cr and PAT of Rs. 13 Cr. Achieved 8% growth in Average Transaction Value. Invested Rs. 43 Cr in capex, adding new stores and renovating existing ones.
Shoppers Stop Ltd. (Shoppers Stop) announced its Q1FY24 results on July 24, 2022. In Q1 FY24, Shoppers Stop reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 19 Crores and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 13 Crores.
