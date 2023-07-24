Venu Nair, MD & CEO at Shoppers Stop, commented on the Q1FY24 results, “Retail Sector is moving towards normalcy, with Beauty & non‐apparel categories seeing strong growth. However, Apparel segment is witnessing moderation, and the operating environment remains challenging. In this context we have delivered a resilient and competitive performance. Our business model and its strategic pillars are driving sustainable growth. As a result, our revenue for Q1FY24 has grown by 4% compared with Q1FY23. We continue to revamp our older stores to upgrade their look and feel, offering fashionable brands for all age groups and customers. Our strategy of democratization of beauty for all segments of customers has driven growth. The 3P customer centric strategy about personalization, premiumization and private label has, resulted in Increased Average Transaction Value (ATV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by 8% and 5%.