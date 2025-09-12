Short-form videos overtake TV viewing in India, says Meta report

Mumbai: Short-form videos have overtaken television to become India’s top choice for daily video consumption, Meta said in a report.

The study, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Meta, found that 97% of consumers watch short-form videos on any platform at least once a day, compared with 83% who watch television daily.

Reels—the short-video format launched by Meta in 2020—emerged as the most-watched platform, the study claimed. It surveyed over 3,500 people across 33 markets in India.

India is the largest market both for consuming and producing Reels content. The format has become central to Meta’s ecosystem, with Reels making up 50% of all time spent on Instagram globally, per 2024 data shared by Meta on Thursday.

The claims are significant for the Meta platform, which counts India among its top markets by user base for platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

“While 97% of consumers watch short-form videos at least once a day, Reels on Meta emerges as the clear favourite, with 92% choosing it as their preferred platform. It is now the most viewed short-form video format in India, with 95% of surveyed users watching it every day, at least 12 percentage points ahead of other surveyed platforms,” per the report.

The study also said Reels is the top video viewing platform for GenZ and NCCS (National Consumer Classification System) or socio-economic class.

“Reels consumption is not limited to metros. In fact, tier-two and tier-three markets are showing tremendous traction, with a surge of creators from smaller towns," Arun Srinivas, managing director and head, Meta (India) told Mint.

Content industry trends Long-format content such as premium web originals in India may be witnessing wide investments and increasing volume, thanks to aggressive bets by video streaming platforms, but the category continues to remain niche in the country.

Moreover, short-format content is no longer just for social media; it's becoming a core offering for big production houses and platforms.

The increasing popularity of short-format content and dwindling attention spans of audiences is leading studios and producers to focus primarily on short-format shows and films.

According to media consulting firm Ormax, the most viewed long-format web original in the first half of 2025, clocked in a viewership of only 27.7 million. In comparison, online video viewers increased 3% (15 million) in 2024 to reach 551 million, which is around 98% of active smartphones, according to a FICCI-EY report.

“The availability of consistently high-quality content in long-form formats is still limited. Secondly, platforms like Instagram and Facebook offer short, instantly gratifying content that fits well with today’s reduced attention spans,” said Nitin Gupta, chief content officer, Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.

Meta did not track daily time spent on the app, but Srinivas said users of the platform consume content across fashion, beauty, home improvement, food, fitness, and more. “We’re seeing more creators emerge from tier-two and tier-three towns, producing content in multiple vernacular languages. This is a virtuous cycle—more creators mean more localized content, which attracts more audiences,” he said.

Earlier, advertisers would simply repurpose static posts or horizontal TV creatives for Reels. However, Srinivas added that Reel-first content is now being prioritized by both new-age and traditional advertisers.

“We’ve seen that video-first, sound-on content made for the platform performs far better. Today, many brands actually shoot Reels-first content alongside their TV commercials," Srinivas added.

Srinivas said the platform is seeing adoption across industries—from e-commerce, auto, mobile phones, to even legacy FMCG brands using Reels to promote their campaigns.

Some brands, like Maggi or Close-Up, are now using Reels to reach younger audiences who may not be watching TV.

Effectively, advertisers want to be where their audiences are, and this study validates that shift, Srinivas said. "So while I wouldn’t put a firm number to whether Reels has ‘overtaken’ TV in time spent, the engagement levels and daily usage clearly indicate it’s already the platform of choice for younger audiences."

Mumbai-based FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said it is making more campaigns for users of YouTube and Instagram, especially those who have missed its messaging on linear television.