Why Shree Cement’s H.M. Bangur is sitting out of India’s aggressive cement bidding wars

What is your business philosophy?

Success has two keys; one is hard work and the other is luck. Hard work is continuous, and luck keeps changing. You have to prolong your good luck. That’s all. Secondly, I strongly believe that in bad times, a company will survive. It is only in good times that bad decisions are taken. So you have to be careful in good times. We were very careful in good times. We conserved our money. We did not go overboard with any acquisition. All the money was spent on creating the right assets. Today we have 16 kilns. But right after we made the second kiln, the market collapsed. We were on the verge of selling our full company to Vicat (a French cement maker). We were in Paris. Champagne was uncorked. The deal was to be signed the next morning at 9am. I went to my father’s room at 6am and said that I didn’t feel like selling the company. I asked for his advice. He said he had no advice, but whatever I decided, he would support me. So we didn’t sell.