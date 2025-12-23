Mumbai: H .M. Bangur, 72, the chairman of Shree Cement, is unfazed by the acquisition spree of his peers, Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech and Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements. He is in no hurry, avoiding the bidding wars and opting instead for organic growth. “It is never a question of size. It is a matter of efficiency,” he believes.
Why Shree Cement’s H.M. Bangur is sitting out of India’s aggressive cement bidding wars
SummaryIn a rare interview, Shree Cement’s H.M. Bangur, a shrewd strategist, talks of organic growth, efficiency over size, and the 6 AM decision that saved his company from a total sell-off.
Mumbai: H .M. Bangur, 72, the chairman of Shree Cement, is unfazed by the acquisition spree of his peers, Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech and Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements. He is in no hurry, avoiding the bidding wars and opting instead for organic growth. “It is never a question of size. It is a matter of efficiency,” he believes.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More