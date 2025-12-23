Why Shree Cement’s H.M. Bangur is sitting out of India’s aggressive cement bidding wars

Mumbai: H .M. Bangur, 72, the chairman of Shree Cement, is unfazed by the acquisition spree of his peers, Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech and Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements. He is in no hurry, avoiding the bidding wars and opting instead for organic growth. “It is never a question of size. It is a matter of efficiency,” he believes.