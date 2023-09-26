Shree Renuka inks pact to acquire 100% stake in Anamika Sugar Mills for ₹235.5 crore1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Shree Renuka will purchase around 5 crore equity shares for ₹47.05 apiece. The deal, in the form of cash consideration, is to be completed by October 15.
Shree Renuka Sugars has inked a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Anamika Sugar Mills for ₹235.5 crore, as per a regulatory filing made by the Mumbai-headquartered agro-business company on September 26.
