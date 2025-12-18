Shriram Finance calls press meet on December 22 amid reports of MUFG acquiring minority stake

Shriram Finance Ltd, a leading non-banking finance company (NBFC) headquartered in Chennai, will hold a press conference on Monday, 22 December, to share strategic updates and outline its future business plans.

The announcement comes amid reports that Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is planning to acquire a 20% stake in the lender, highlighting growing international interest in India’s retail finance sector.

The deal is expected to involve an investment of approximately $4.5 billion to $5 billion for a 20% stake, according to Mint, which also reported that the investment could be as high as $5 billion, valuing the overall company at $22 billion to $ 25 billion.

Shriram Finance's board is expected to meet on Friday to discuss the exact structures of the deal, the news report said.