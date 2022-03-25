Shriram Trans Fin lists social, masala, bonds on NSE IFSC's debt securities mkt

Shriram Transport Finance's social bonds, masala bonds, and foreign currency bonds have now been listed on NSE IFSC's debt securities market (DSM) platform. NSE IFSC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE.
As per the NSE statement, the NBFC has raised capital of $ 1.70 billion social bonds, ₹8.4 billion masala bonds, and $ 750 million foreign currency bonds in different tranches under the $ 3.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Program.
NSE IFSC launched DSM platform for listing and trading of debt securities in multiple foreign currency bonds, green bonds, masala bonds, notes, etc. on March 16, 2018.
DSM platform is focused on providing an efficient international listing process to issuers with minimum turnaround time and investment opportunities for investors from across the world.
Since its launch, the DSM platform has listed a total aggregate Medium-Term Note worth over $ 37.3 billion, while bonds worth more than $ 18.67 billion (including $ 2.3 billion green and sustainable bonds) have also been listed.