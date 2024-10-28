Companies
Netherlands’ SHV appoints BNP Paribas to sell SunSource’ assets in $100 mn deal
Summary
- Dutch firm SHV Energy has hired BNP Paribas to divest SunSource Energy's solar assets. The deal, in early stages, involves 290 MW of operational assets and a plan for acquiring 300 MW of additional capacity, reflecting rising investor interest in India's green energy.
New Delhi: Dutch multinational SHV Energy has appointed BNP Paribas to sell the solar energy assets of its subsidiary SunSource Energy in a deal having an equity value of around $100 million, said two people aware of the development.
