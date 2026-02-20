Judith Wiese, board member and chief people and sustainability officer at Siemens AG, cautioned that Germany will lose 15-20% of its workforce over the next decade due to demographics. And this is why India is “central” to Siemens' strategy of a capability hub.
Germany's talent deficit pushes Siemens to make India a key global capability hub, says board member Judith Wiese
SummaryWith Germany set to lose 15-20% of its workforce, Siemens AG is strategically shifting focus to India. The firm aims to export capabilities from India to meet global talent demands, emphasizing skill-based hiring and AI integration.
