Sify’s data centre unit hires bankers for a ₹3,000 crore IPO
Summary
- The firm has appointed investment banks to help it with the process, Kotak PE funds expected to sell stake
Sify Infinite Spaces, the data centre business of Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies Ltd., is looking to tap capital markets in India to raise ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), according to three people aware of the matter.
