Sify Infinite Spaces, the data centre business of Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies Ltd., is looking to tap capital markets in India to raise ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), according to three people aware of the matter.

“The firm has appointed investment banks to help it with the process," the first person cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

The Kotak Private Equity-backed company, one of the first data centre firms in the country, aims to list in the coming financial year. “The company is likely to file its draft prospectus with Sebi by next quarter," the second person said, also requesting anonymity.

Sify Infinite raised ₹1,600 crore in two separate rounds from Kotak Special Situations Fund and Kotak Data Center Fund. “Kotak is likely to sell stake as part of the offer for sale in the IPO," the second person said.

“We continue to explore multiple avenues of raising funds for the Data Center business and will keep the markets informed of such, when appropriate," the company’s spokesperson said in response to Mint’s emailed queries.

Kotak PE didn't respond to queries.

Sify Infinite’s plan to go public reflects growth in India’s data centre sector, driven by a boom in the digital economy. India Brand Equity Foundation projects it to more than double to $11.6 billion by 2032, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 10.98%. Some of the large players in the segment include NTT Global, Microsoft, Cisco, Reliance Communications, Brookfield, among others.

Sify Infinite, a wholly owned subsidiary of IT services provider Sify Technologies, has more than two decades of experience in providing colocation services in India, which allow customers to bring their own rack-mountable servers and house them in a shared hosting facility. The company, which also offers managed services to outsource IT tasks, operates 12 tier-III data centres with around 110 MW capacity (utility), of which seven are in Mumbai, and one each in Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The customer retention in the data centre business is high, given the sizeable investment commitments and the downtime-related risks upon shifting, thus providing healthy revenue visibility for Sify Infinite, said a November 2024 credit report by Icra Ltd.

Sify Infinite’s revenue growth moderated to around 9% in FY24 from 35% in FY23, impacted by slower-than-estimated operationalization of incremental capacities. However, the revenues rose by around 21% on-year in first quarter of FY25 on the back of addition of incremental capacities.

The data centre industry is witnessing a steep increase in demand against relatively lower supply, on the back of the government’s thrust on digital India, 5G rollout, adoption of new technologies, growing social media user base, gaming, e-commerce, increased use of cloud adoption and OTT platforms, the Icra report said.

Favourable demand dynamics have also been driven by regulatory policies such as the Digital Data Protection Bill 2022, infrastructure status to data centres, and fiscal incentives from central and state governments, which are expected to investments, it said.

