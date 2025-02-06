Sify Infinite, a wholly owned subsidiary of IT services provider Sify Technologies, has more than two decades of experience in providing colocation services in India, which allow customers to bring their own rack-mountable servers and house them in a shared hosting facility. The company, which also offers managed services to outsource IT tasks, operates 12 tier-III data centres with around 110 MW capacity (utility), of which seven are in Mumbai, and one each in Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad.