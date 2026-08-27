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Global PE firm Siguler Guff eyes $350-400 mn continuation fund to back four portfolio cos

Priyamvada C
2 min read27 Aug 2026, 12:59 PM IST
PE and VC funds launch continuation funds to retain successful investments as their fund life nears completion.
PE and VC funds launch continuation funds to retain successful investments as their fund life nears completion.
Summary

Siguler Guff is considering the fund to stay invested in value-retail chain Baazar Kolkata, multi-specialty chain Sterling Hospitals, appliance maker Luker Electric Technologies and medical device maker Relisys

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Global private equity firm Siguler Guff is in the process of launching a $350-400 million India-focused continuation fund to stay invested in four of its portfolio companies, people familiar with the matter said.

Global private equity firm Siguler Guff is in the process of launching a $350-400 million India-focused continuation fund to stay invested in four of its portfolio companies, people familiar with the matter said.

Siguler Guff is considering the continuation fund to stay invested in value-retail chain Baazar Kolkata, multi-specialty chain Sterling Hospitals, appliance maker Luker Electric Technologies and medical device maker Relisys, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Siguler Guff is considering the continuation fund to stay invested in value-retail chain Baazar Kolkata, multi-specialty chain Sterling Hospitals, appliance maker Luker Electric Technologies and medical device maker Relisys, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Private equity and venture capital funds with successful portfolio companies usually launch continuation funds to hold on to investments as the fund life nears completion. This allows the fund's limited partners to exit, while the trophy asset gets more time to mature.

Also Read | PE firm Siguler Guff invests $40 million in Trimex Foods

Siguler's aim is to help some limited partners of the previous fund exit, while enabling the firm to continue backing its high-performing assets. The companies did not respond to requests for comment, while Siguler Guff declined to comment.

Last week, Siguler announced a $500 million fund targeting mid-market, founder- and family-owned businesses in India, marking its first focused vehicle for the country. Its previous emerging markets fund of about $238 million had also invested in India.

Growing trend

Limited partners of many large global funds, especially emerging market funds, are increasingly looking to repatriate capital to their home markets, and fund managers often turn to continuation vehicles once the fund's life comes to an end.

In India, homegrown private equity funds including ChrysCapital, Multiples and Kedaara Capital have launched such funds, although the market remains nascent compared to global counterparts.

Also Read | Siguler Guff, others to exit Baazar Kolkata’s parent at ₹5,000 cr valuation

Last year, Kedaara Capital closed a $300 million continuation fund to back companies such as Lenskart Solutions and Care Health Insurance, reports said. In 2025, Multiples announced a $430 million continuation fund to extend its investment in Vastu Housing Finance Corp. Ltd, Quantiphi Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and APAC Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Similarly, ChrysCapital announced a $700 million continuation fund to back National Stock Exchange of India, with the vehicle anchored by HarbourVest Partners LLC, LGT Capital Partners Ltd, Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP, and other investors in 2024, Mint reported.

Also Read | ⁠⁠Founders, investors launch ₹250 cr fund to back impact-focused startups

In May 2024, Mint had reported that other venture capital firms including IndiaQuotient, Kae Capital, Lightbox India Advisors, and WestBridge Capital Management were also considering similar moves.

Broadly, secondary transactions are gaining traction in India as several investors at the end of their fund's life cycle are seeking liquidity and gearing up to exit companies they have been invested in for some time.

Funds like Samara Capital and Eight Road Ventures have executed secondary sales in the past. Others such as Kenro Capital, The Neo Group, 360 One Asset and Oister Global in partnership with Tribe have launched dedicated secondary funds to capitalize on the opportunity.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesGlobal PE firm Siguler Guff eyes $350-400 mn continuation fund to back four portfolio cos

Global PE firm Siguler Guff eyes $350-400 mn continuation fund to back four portfolio cos

Priyamvada C
2 min read27 Aug 2026, 12:59 PM IST
PE and VC funds launch continuation funds to retain successful investments as their fund life nears completion.
PE and VC funds launch continuation funds to retain successful investments as their fund life nears completion.
Summary

Siguler Guff is considering the fund to stay invested in value-retail chain Baazar Kolkata, multi-specialty chain Sterling Hospitals, appliance maker Luker Electric Technologies and medical device maker Relisys

Gift this article

Global private equity firm Siguler Guff is in the process of launching a $350-400 million India-focused continuation fund to stay invested in four of its portfolio companies, people familiar with the matter said.

Global private equity firm Siguler Guff is in the process of launching a $350-400 million India-focused continuation fund to stay invested in four of its portfolio companies, people familiar with the matter said.

Siguler Guff is considering the continuation fund to stay invested in value-retail chain Baazar Kolkata, multi-specialty chain Sterling Hospitals, appliance maker Luker Electric Technologies and medical device maker Relisys, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Siguler Guff is considering the continuation fund to stay invested in value-retail chain Baazar Kolkata, multi-specialty chain Sterling Hospitals, appliance maker Luker Electric Technologies and medical device maker Relisys, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Private equity and venture capital funds with successful portfolio companies usually launch continuation funds to hold on to investments as the fund life nears completion. This allows the fund's limited partners to exit, while the trophy asset gets more time to mature.

Also Read | PE firm Siguler Guff invests $40 million in Trimex Foods

Siguler's aim is to help some limited partners of the previous fund exit, while enabling the firm to continue backing its high-performing assets. The companies did not respond to requests for comment, while Siguler Guff declined to comment.

Last week, Siguler announced a $500 million fund targeting mid-market, founder- and family-owned businesses in India, marking its first focused vehicle for the country. Its previous emerging markets fund of about $238 million had also invested in India.

Growing trend

Limited partners of many large global funds, especially emerging market funds, are increasingly looking to repatriate capital to their home markets, and fund managers often turn to continuation vehicles once the fund's life comes to an end.

In India, homegrown private equity funds including ChrysCapital, Multiples and Kedaara Capital have launched such funds, although the market remains nascent compared to global counterparts.

Also Read | Siguler Guff, others to exit Baazar Kolkata’s parent at ₹5,000 cr valuation

Last year, Kedaara Capital closed a $300 million continuation fund to back companies such as Lenskart Solutions and Care Health Insurance, reports said. In 2025, Multiples announced a $430 million continuation fund to extend its investment in Vastu Housing Finance Corp. Ltd, Quantiphi Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and APAC Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Similarly, ChrysCapital announced a $700 million continuation fund to back National Stock Exchange of India, with the vehicle anchored by HarbourVest Partners LLC, LGT Capital Partners Ltd, Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP, and other investors in 2024, Mint reported.

Also Read | ⁠⁠Founders, investors launch ₹250 cr fund to back impact-focused startups

In May 2024, Mint had reported that other venture capital firms including IndiaQuotient, Kae Capital, Lightbox India Advisors, and WestBridge Capital Management were also considering similar moves.

Broadly, secondary transactions are gaining traction in India as several investors at the end of their fund's life cycle are seeking liquidity and gearing up to exit companies they have been invested in for some time.

Funds like Samara Capital and Eight Road Ventures have executed secondary sales in the past. Others such as Kenro Capital, The Neo Group, 360 One Asset and Oister Global in partnership with Tribe have launched dedicated secondary funds to capitalize on the opportunity.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesGlobal PE firm Siguler Guff eyes $350-400 mn continuation fund to back four portfolio cos
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