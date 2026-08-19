Siguler Guff raises $500 mn to target India's mid-market companies

Mumbai: After recent bets on La Renon and Trimex Foods, US-based Siguler Guff is looking to deepen its presence in India through its latest $500 million fund, targeting mid-market, founder- and family-owned businesses where it sees significant funding opportunities, partner Shaun Khubchandani told Mint in an interview.
The $500 million corpus marks the close of its second Global Emerging Markets Growth Opportunities Fund (GEMGO II), as the investment fund looks to double down on durable themes in India.