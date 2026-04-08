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SILA raises $100 million from PE firm Permira to fund expansion plans

Priyamvada C
2 min read8 Apr 2026, 02:38 PM IST
The fundraise follows SILA’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>270 crore acquisition of SMS Integrated Facility Services from Samara Capital in February. (Pixabay)
The fundraise follows SILA’s ₹270 crore acquisition of SMS Integrated Facility Services from Samara Capital in February. (Pixabay)
Summary

The investment signals rising global PE appetite for India’s tech-enabled business services, as SILA scales operations across 125 cities and 450 million sq. ft of managed assets.

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MUMBAI : Indian business services platform SILA has raised $100 million from private equity firm Permira to accelerate its expansion, underscoring growing global investor interest in India’s tech-enabled services ecosystem.

MUMBAI : Indian business services platform SILA has raised $100 million from private equity firm Permira to accelerate its expansion, underscoring growing global investor interest in India’s tech-enabled services ecosystem.

The capital will help SILA strengthen its technology capabilities, expand into adjacent service lines and pursue growth opportunities across India, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The capital will help SILA strengthen its technology capabilities, expand into adjacent service lines and pursue growth opportunities across India, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment reflects growing optimism among global institutional investors around India’s business services spanning commercial, industrial, residential, and retail assets—representing what investors see as a compelling, multi-decade opportunity.

Also Read | InCred Alts closes maiden special opportunities credit fund

Valued at over $25 billion in 2024, the business software and services market is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR, reaching roughly $60 billion by 2030, as per online reports.

Global backing

SILA will leverage Permira’s four decades of experience and global expertise for its continued expansion across India through strengthening its technology capabilities, expanding adjacent service lines and pursuing growth opportunities.

“India is creating a new generation of globally relevant, tech-enabled services companies—and SILA is among the most compelling we’ve seen,” said Dipan Patel, co-managing partner and co-CEO at Permira.

“SILA has built a leading market position, supported by deep client relationships, a strong culture, disciplined execution and a critical focus on technology,” Permira’s head of Asia Siddharth Narayan added.

The fundraise comes months after SILA acquired smaller peer SMS Integrated Facility Services from private equity firm Samara Capital for an enterprise value of about 270 crore in February.

The acquisition marked SILA’s push to deepen its presence in integrated facility management.

Pan-India footprint

Founded by brothers Rushabh and Sahil Vora in 2009, SILA operates in more than 125 cities across India, managing over 450 million square feet of real estate with a workforce exceeding 60,000.

Also Read | Paragon Partners lines up exits, to launch third fund with ₹1,500-crore corpus

The company delivers integrated, tech-enabled services spanning facility management, material handling equipment leasing, food catering, and real estate advisory—serving large corporates, funds, and developers across the full asset lifecycle.

“Our focus is on leveraging technology to drive efficiency, transparency, and service quality at scale across India’s built environment,” the Vora brothers said in the statement on Wednesday.

Its real estate development arm, SILA Estates, is currently developing over 1 million square feet of premium residential and commercial projects across Mumbai.

Financial performance

In FY25, the company reported operating revenue of about 913.9 crore, up from 713 crore a year earlier. Profits widened to 11.5 crore compared to 9.1 crore in FY24, according to an Icra report.

Norwest Venture Partners first acquired a stake in SILA in August 2019 and has invested around 110–120 crore in the company over the years. It is the largest shareholder in SSPL, holding a 45.92% stake as on 31 March, 2025, according to ICRA.

Also Read | Easebuzz eyes $80–100 million pre-IPO round, appoints banker

Global private equity firm Permira has backed hundreds of businesses worldwide across multiple cycles. The firm focuses on four key sectors—technology, consumer, healthcare and services.

Historically, it has backed companies such as Acuity Analytics, Kroll, Clearwater Analytics, Evelyn Partners, Hugo Boss, Valentino, Golden Goose, Zendesk, McAfee, Mimecast, Informatica, Genesys, Teraco, Urban Company, Adevinta and Squarespace.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSILA raises $100 million from PE firm Permira to fund expansion plans

SILA raises $100 million from PE firm Permira to fund expansion plans

Priyamvada C
2 min read8 Apr 2026, 02:38 PM IST
The fundraise follows SILA’s <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>270 crore acquisition of SMS Integrated Facility Services from Samara Capital in February. (Pixabay)
The fundraise follows SILA’s ₹270 crore acquisition of SMS Integrated Facility Services from Samara Capital in February. (Pixabay)
Summary

The investment signals rising global PE appetite for India’s tech-enabled business services, as SILA scales operations across 125 cities and 450 million sq. ft of managed assets.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Indian business services platform SILA has raised $100 million from private equity firm Permira to accelerate its expansion, underscoring growing global investor interest in India’s tech-enabled services ecosystem.

MUMBAI : Indian business services platform SILA has raised $100 million from private equity firm Permira to accelerate its expansion, underscoring growing global investor interest in India’s tech-enabled services ecosystem.

The capital will help SILA strengthen its technology capabilities, expand into adjacent service lines and pursue growth opportunities across India, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The capital will help SILA strengthen its technology capabilities, expand into adjacent service lines and pursue growth opportunities across India, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment reflects growing optimism among global institutional investors around India’s business services spanning commercial, industrial, residential, and retail assets—representing what investors see as a compelling, multi-decade opportunity.

Also Read | InCred Alts closes maiden special opportunities credit fund

Valued at over $25 billion in 2024, the business software and services market is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR, reaching roughly $60 billion by 2030, as per online reports.

Global backing

SILA will leverage Permira’s four decades of experience and global expertise for its continued expansion across India through strengthening its technology capabilities, expanding adjacent service lines and pursuing growth opportunities.

“India is creating a new generation of globally relevant, tech-enabled services companies—and SILA is among the most compelling we’ve seen,” said Dipan Patel, co-managing partner and co-CEO at Permira.

“SILA has built a leading market position, supported by deep client relationships, a strong culture, disciplined execution and a critical focus on technology,” Permira’s head of Asia Siddharth Narayan added.

The fundraise comes months after SILA acquired smaller peer SMS Integrated Facility Services from private equity firm Samara Capital for an enterprise value of about 270 crore in February.

The acquisition marked SILA’s push to deepen its presence in integrated facility management.

Pan-India footprint

Founded by brothers Rushabh and Sahil Vora in 2009, SILA operates in more than 125 cities across India, managing over 450 million square feet of real estate with a workforce exceeding 60,000.

Also Read | Paragon Partners lines up exits, to launch third fund with ₹1,500-crore corpus

The company delivers integrated, tech-enabled services spanning facility management, material handling equipment leasing, food catering, and real estate advisory—serving large corporates, funds, and developers across the full asset lifecycle.

“Our focus is on leveraging technology to drive efficiency, transparency, and service quality at scale across India’s built environment,” the Vora brothers said in the statement on Wednesday.

Its real estate development arm, SILA Estates, is currently developing over 1 million square feet of premium residential and commercial projects across Mumbai.

Financial performance

In FY25, the company reported operating revenue of about 913.9 crore, up from 713 crore a year earlier. Profits widened to 11.5 crore compared to 9.1 crore in FY24, according to an Icra report.

Norwest Venture Partners first acquired a stake in SILA in August 2019 and has invested around 110–120 crore in the company over the years. It is the largest shareholder in SSPL, holding a 45.92% stake as on 31 March, 2025, according to ICRA.

Also Read | Easebuzz eyes $80–100 million pre-IPO round, appoints banker

Global private equity firm Permira has backed hundreds of businesses worldwide across multiple cycles. The firm focuses on four key sectors—technology, consumer, healthcare and services.

Historically, it has backed companies such as Acuity Analytics, Kroll, Clearwater Analytics, Evelyn Partners, Hugo Boss, Valentino, Golden Goose, Zendesk, McAfee, Mimecast, Informatica, Genesys, Teraco, Urban Company, Adevinta and Squarespace.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSILA raises $100 million from PE firm Permira to fund expansion plans
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