Silicon Valley cybersecurity expert Michael Johnson joins Safe Security board

Johnson also touched upon the prospect of zero-trust security in today’s world, stating that such strategies may help brands under their cyber defense position in greater detail. “Given the complexity of today’s modern digital and hybrid business, it needs to be layered with the right approach to measure risk across people, processes, technology and third parties. Applying zero trust models with the right cyber risk quantification practices can help organizations get real-time visibility into their present risk posture, the most critical risks they face, and thereby help security leaders assess, prioritize, and manage cyber risk," Johnson said.

