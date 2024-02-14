Silicon Valley Needs to Accept That Insurance Is Boring
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Feb 2024, 05:35 PM IST
SummaryVenture capitalists have too often backed flashy “insurtech” startups with unworkable growth expectations.
Silicon Valley entrepreneurs hate it when the audience gets bored, but they may need to elicit more yawns if they are to transform insurance.
