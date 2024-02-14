Silicon Valley Needs to Accept That Insurance Is Boring

Then there is Sure, a startup with a $550 million valuation that aims to be a one-stop tech shop. Its services include actuarial models, back-end tools to generate quotes and process claims quickly, software for agents, customer-service chatbots and direct distribution channels such as websites and smartphone apps. It wants to replicate the sleekness and speed of insurtech firms such as Lemonade, while leaving the underwriting risk to companies that have the necessary data—namely carmakers, real estate marketplaces and rental platforms that want to launch their own “embedded" insurance lines.