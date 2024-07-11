Silicon Valley wins few government contracts

Self-driving trucking startup Kodiak Robotics, named in the report’s top 100 companies, in 2022 received a two-year, $50 million contract to work on self-driving ground vehicles for the Army. The project has gone well, Chief Executive Don Burnette said, but there isn’t a guarantee when Kodiak will get another contract, how much it would be for or when they would get paid, because Congress has the final say on budgets.