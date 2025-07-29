Singapore's GIC sees AI opportunity for India as "raw ingredients" are in place
29 Jul 2025
Summary
Singapore GIC’s CIO Bryan Yeo calls AI “foundational” to its long-term strategy, with India emerging as a key focus. Backed by strong tech talent and rising digitization, GIC is investing across AI adopters and scaling Indian startups through its global Bridge Forum.
As the world scrambles to navigate the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), GIC, which manages Singapore's foreign reserves, is a few steps ahead. It has already made AI a core pillar of its long-term investment strategy. In this journey, India stands out as a key growth engine, backed by its deep talent pool, accelerating digitisation, and early adoption of AI across sectors like healthcare, finance, and infrastructure.
