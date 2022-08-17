Singapore’s GIC set to invest in Paper Boat maker Hector2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 11:20 PM IST
The deal, likely to be announced soon, values the company at $250-280 million, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
MUMBAI : Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte. Ltd is looking to invest $70 million in Hector Beverages, the maker of Paper Boat beverages and packaged foods, three people aware of the development said. The deal, likely to be announced soon, values the company at $250-280 million, the people said on the condition of anonymity.