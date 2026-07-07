Singapore's Temasek to lead space tech startup Pixxel's $100 million round

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
2 min read7 Jul 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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Temasek is leading a $100 million round in the Indian space-tech startup Pixxel.(Bloomberg)
Summary
Temasek is leading a $100 million round in Indian space-tech startup Pixxel at a $350-400 million valuation, joining GIC in backing the satellite imaging firm. The deal adds to a broader rush of capital into space startups, including recent large rounds for Skyroot, Digantara, and Agnikul Cosmos.

Mumbai: Temasek is leading a $100 million round in the Indian space-tech startup Pixxel at a valuation of $350-400 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund is expected to pump in more than $50 million as part of the round, which is expected to be a mix of primary and secondary, one of the people cited above said. “Existing investors, including GIC, are expected to double down on their investment,” a second person said, confirming the above details.

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Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity. Temasek declined to comment, while GIC and Pixxel did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

Interestingly, both GIC and Temasek are also investors in the space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace, and the recent development comes amid heightened interest in India’s space-tech ecosystem.

Last month, Hyderabad-based Skyroot raised $60 million from Ram Shriram’s Sherpalo, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, BlackRock, the founders of renewable energy company Greenko Group, Arkam Ventures, Playbook Partners, Shanghvi Family Office and other investors. The round valued the company at over $1 billion, marking its entry into the unicorn club.

In December, Digantara also raised $50 million from SBI Investment Co, 360 ONE Asset, and Ronnie Screwvala, alongside existing investors Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital, while Agnikul Cosmos is in talks to close a similar-sized round, Mint reported earlier.

Also Read | Skyroot Aerospace: building the Uber for space, one launch at a time

Founded in 2019 by BITS Pilani graduates Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, Pixxel aims to build a health monitor for the planet and track critical changes across land, oceans, and atmosphere before they escalate. From developing advanced hyperspectral satellites to transforming raw imagery into powerful insights, Pixxel hopes to bring together every layer of Earth observation.

Pixxel has raised capital from marquee investors, including M&G Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, and others. The company plans to expand its satellite manufacturing capacity, scale its operations for upcoming missions, and enhance its capability to provide a full spectrum of satellite manufacturing services—from small satellites to advanced imaging payloads for other organizations and governments, the company noted in 2024 at the time of its fundraise.

Pixxel operates under two entities—PixxelSpace India Pvt. Ltd (incorporated in March 2019), and its global/US operations are registered as Pixxel Space Technologies. Its Indian entity reported revenue of 36.3 crore in FY25, up from 28.7 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to 30.8 crore from a loss of 20.4 crore, according to filings from the ministry of corporate affairs sourced by Tofler.

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About the Authors

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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