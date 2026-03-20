MUMBAI: Sewing machine manufacturer Singer India Ltd. plans to focus on premiumization and diversification into consumer products to garner a greater share in the domestic and industrial markets that are currently flooded by Chinese products.
Singer India eyes premiumization, diversification to garner greater market share
SummaryThe sewing machine manufacturer is modernizing its portfolio by focusing on high-value electric zig zag models, aiming to capture a larger share of the domestic market currently dominated by Chinese goods.
MUMBAI: Sewing machine manufacturer Singer India Ltd. plans to focus on premiumization and diversification into consumer products to garner a greater share in the domestic and industrial markets that are currently flooded by Chinese products.
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