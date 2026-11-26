Bengaluru and Mumbai: Hours after two Tata trusts challenged the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman in the Bombay High Court and sought to stop the board from using a deciding vote, the Trusts’ vice-chairman asked the state's charity regulator to step in, warning that the lawsuit could disrupt a mandatory public listing.

On Thursday evening, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, in separate letters marked "URGENT SOS" to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, said Tata Trusts was using its resources "in a manner that may impede compliance by Tata Sons with a binding regulatory requirement of the Reserve Bank of India."

Earlier in the day, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT), which together own 30.17% of Tata Sons, asked the court to stop the tie-breaking vote used at the 17 September board meeting and prevent any tie-breaking vote at the 30 November meeting, where a plan to make Tata Sons public is expected to be discussed.

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"A preference for keeping Tata Sons privately held, or a disagreement with the company's governance decisions, cannot by itself justify using charitable resources to frustrate an independent regulatory obligation,” Singh wrote. The breadth of the relief, he said, raised “a prima facie question" over whether it was consistent with "the trustees' duties of loyalty, proper purpose, prudence and preservation of Trust property.”

“I wish to make it clear that I am not asking the Charity Commissioner to decide the validity of the 17 September Board resolution or to determine the construction of Articles 104B and 121. Those are matters for the competent court,” Singh said. “My request is confined to the Commissioner's statutory responsibility to ensure that SDTT is properly administered, that its funds and assets are applied only for proper Trust purposes, and that the trustees discharge their fiduciary responsibilities. The Trust's internal Articles and shareholder rights cannot be allowed to become a route for frustrating a binding regulatory obligation imposed on Tata Sons by RBI”, the letter said.

SDTT’s five trustees are Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata, Srinivasan Singh, Noel’s son Neville Tata and former Titan Co. CEO Bhaskar Bhat. RDTT’s six trustees are Noel, Srinivasan, Singh, Neville, Noel Tata’s daughter Maya Tata and Tushad Dubash.

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Trustees of both SDTT and RDTT approved the legal action after a late notice was shared on Wednesday night, the second executive said. Srinivasan, who is also chairman-emeritus of TVS Motor Co., and Singh opposed it. All the other trustees voted in favour.

Both Singh and Srinivasan have complained against Tata Trusts before. Earlier, Singh complained to the Charity Commissioner and sought an investigation into a 1989 transfer of shares from a Tata trust to the late Naval Tata, which his sons later inherited: Noel Tata, the late Ratan Tata, and his brother Jimmy Tata.

In September, the commissioner dismissed the petition and concluded that Singh’s conduct was "unbecoming of a trustee.”

Srinivasan too has complained against both SRTT and SDTT. To be sure, Srinivasan's complaint saying that SRTT’s three permanent trustees had gone beyond the state rule limiting such trustees to one-fourth of the total in the last week of April was followed by a 15 May order from the Charity Commissioner that stopped SRTT from holding meetings or making decisions.

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Later, both Singh and Srinivasan complained to the Charity Commissioner, saying "direct involvement of SDTT” in the business affairs of Tata Sons and “risk to the charitable status of the Trust". They also said there was "interference with independent decision-making by nominee directors.''