Bengaluru and Mumbai: Hours after two Tata trusts challenged the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman in the Bombay High Court and sought to stop the board from using a deciding vote, the Trusts’ vice-chairman asked the state's charity regulator to step in, warning that the lawsuit could disrupt a mandatory public listing.

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On Thursday evening, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, in separate letters marked "URGENT SOS" to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, said Tata Trusts was using its resources "in a manner that may impede compliance by Tata Sons with a binding regulatory requirement of the Reserve Bank of India."

Earlier in the day, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT), which together own 30.17% of Tata Sons, asked the court to stop the tie-breaking vote used at the 17 September board meeting and prevent any tie-breaking vote at the 30 November meeting, where a plan to make Tata Sons public is expected to be discussed.

Also Read | Tata trusts challenge Chandrasekaran’s third term

"A preference for keeping Tata Sons privately held, or a disagreement with the company's governance decisions, cannot by itself justify using charitable resources to frustrate an independent regulatory obligation,” Singh wrote. The breadth of the relief, he said, raised “a prima facie question" over whether it was consistent with "the trustees' duties of loyalty, proper purpose, prudence and preservation of Trust property.”

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“I wish to make it clear that I am not asking the Charity Commissioner to decide the validity of the 17 September Board resolution or to determine the construction of Articles 104B and 121. Those are matters for the competent court,” Singh said. “My request is confined to the Commissioner's statutory responsibility to ensure that SDTT is properly administered, that its funds and assets are applied only for proper Trust purposes, and that the trustees discharge their fiduciary responsibilities. The Trust's internal Articles and shareholder rights cannot be allowed to become a route for frustrating a binding regulatory obligation imposed on Tata Sons by RBI”, the letter said.

SDTT’s five trustees are Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata, Srinivasan Singh, Noel’s son Neville Tata and former Titan Co. CEO Bhaskar Bhat. RDTT’s six trustees are Noel, Srinivasan, Singh, Neville, Noel Tata’s daughter Maya Tata and Tushad Dubash.

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Trustees of both SDTT and RDTT approved the legal action after a late notice was shared on Wednesday night, the second executive said. Srinivasan, who is also chairman-emeritus of TVS Motor Co., and Singh opposed it. All the other trustees voted in favour.

Both Singh and Srinivasan have complained against Tata Trusts before. Earlier, Singh complained to the Charity Commissioner and sought an investigation into a 1989 transfer of shares from a Tata trust to the late Naval Tata, which his sons later inherited: Noel Tata, the late Ratan Tata, and his brother Jimmy Tata.

In September, the commissioner dismissed the petition and concluded that Singh’s conduct was "unbecoming of a trustee.”

Srinivasan too has complained against both SRTT and SDTT. To be sure, Srinivasan's complaint saying that SRTT’s three permanent trustees had gone beyond the state rule limiting such trustees to one-fourth of the total in the last week of April was followed by a 15 May order from the Charity Commissioner that stopped SRTT from holding meetings or making decisions.

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Also Read | Tata Sons board to discuss listing plan at Monday's meeting

Later, both Singh and Srinivasan complained to the Charity Commissioner, saying "direct involvement of SDTT” in the business affairs of Tata Sons and “risk to the charitable status of the Trust". They also said there was "interference with independent decision-making by nominee directors.''

Emails sent to Singh, Srinivasan, and Tata Trusts remained unanswered.

About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.