Active Stocks
Thu Apr 04 2024 11:52:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.05 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,517.90 2.38%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 355.45 1.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.25 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.00 -0.78%
Business News/ Companies / SingleInterface raises $30 mn from PayPal, Asia Partners
BackBack

SingleInterface raises $30 mn from PayPal, Asia Partners

Samiksha Goel

The company said it will use the capital infusion to extend its reach worldwide, and to continue deepening its portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products.

SingleInterface has raised $30 million from Singapore-headquartered growth equity investment firm Asia Partners and PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal.Premium
SingleInterface has raised $30 million from Singapore-headquartered growth equity investment firm Asia Partners and PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal.

Software as a service (SaaS) marketing platform SingleInterface said it has raised $30 million from Singapore-headquartered growth equity investment firm Asia Partners and PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal.

The company said it will use the capital infusion to extend its reach worldwide, and to continue deepening its portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products, particularly around advanced audience segmentation and personalized re-engagement.

The SaaS platform currently operates in Asia and Middle East which includes India, South East Asia, Australia, UAE, Japan, Korea. “We are looking to go deeper in these markets, particularly in Australia and Japan," a company spokesperson told Mint.

“Our next generation of products will incorporate AI and help multi-location brands gain deeper insights about their local customers, which will help enhance marketing, engagement or commerce for their business locations," they said.

Founded by Tarun Sobhani and Harish Bahl, SingleInterface offers solutions across digital marketing, customer engagement, and e-commerce for multi-location enterprise brands.

Tarun Sobhani, co-founder and CEO of SingleInterface, said, “Our suite of products has proven to deliver remarkable revenue growth for our clients, accounting in some cases for 15-20% of their revenues. We are committed to further invest in building our portfolio of AI-driven marketing and commerce enabling products. We are on a mission to empower our customers to drive further growth, enhance the customer experience, and provide rich business insights and context across their different locations, enabling them to grow and win locally."

Harish Bahl, Co-founder and Chairman of SingleInterface, said, “With more than 400 million local businesses worldwide, SingleInterface has immense untapped potential in the global market. With this funding, we are poised to tap into new markets and further solidify our position as a global leader in enabling marketing and commerce capabilities for multi-location enterprise brands through our product suite."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Samiksha Goel
Samiksha, a seasoned journalist at Mint based in Bengaluru, specialises in covering startup ecosystems. With a keen interest in understanding the dynamics of emerging startups, she seeks out compelling narratives to share with her audience. Previously associated with The Morning Context, Samiksha delved into long-form investigative pieces focusing on consumer internet startups. Her journey in journalism began with contributions to Deccan Herald and New Indian Express, where she covered both startup ventures and the food industry. Drawing from her background in philosophy, Samiksha strives to infuse depth into her storytelling. Outside of work, she enjoys reading books and exploring the diverse cafe culture of Bengaluru. Eager for engaging discussions, Samiksha never misses an email and is always open to conversations.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Apr 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App