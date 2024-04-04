SingleInterface raises $30 mn from PayPal, Asia Partners
The company said it will use the capital infusion to extend its reach worldwide, and to continue deepening its portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products.
Software as a service (SaaS) marketing platform SingleInterface said it has raised $30 million from Singapore-headquartered growth equity investment firm Asia Partners and PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal.
