SingleInterface raises $30 mn from PayPal, Asia Partners

Software as a service (SaaS) marketing platform SingleInterface said it has raised $30 million from Singapore-headquartered growth equity investment firm Asia Partners and PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal.

The company said it will use the capital infusion to extend its reach worldwide, and to continue deepening its portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products, particularly around advanced audience segmentation and personalized re-engagement.

The SaaS platform currently operates in Asia and Middle East which includes India, South East Asia, Australia, UAE, Japan, Korea. “We are looking to go deeper in these markets, particularly in Australia and Japan," a company spokesperson told Mint.

“Our next generation of products will incorporate AI and help multi-location brands gain deeper insights about their local customers, which will help enhance marketing, engagement or commerce for their business locations," they said.

Founded by Tarun Sobhani and Harish Bahl, SingleInterface offers solutions across digital marketing, customer engagement, and e-commerce for multi-location enterprise brands.

Tarun Sobhani, co-founder and CEO of SingleInterface, said, “Our suite of products has proven to deliver remarkable revenue growth for our clients, accounting in some cases for 15-20% of their revenues. We are committed to further invest in building our portfolio of AI-driven marketing and commerce enabling products. We are on a mission to empower our customers to drive further growth, enhance the customer experience, and provide rich business insights and context across their different locations, enabling them to grow and win locally."

Harish Bahl, Co-founder and Chairman of SingleInterface, said, “With more than 400 million local businesses worldwide, SingleInterface has immense untapped potential in the global market. With this funding, we are poised to tap into new markets and further solidify our position as a global leader in enabling marketing and commerce capabilities for multi-location enterprise brands through our product suite."

