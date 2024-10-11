Sirona founders, IAN withdraw default notices against Good Glamm Group
SummaryFounders Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj had stepped down from their active roles early this year and have now also resigned as active directors.
Content-to-commerce firm Good Glamm Group has completed the acquisition of women’s wellness brand Sirona Hygiene for ₹450 crore ($60 million) in an all-cash deal, months after Sirona’s founders and investor IAN filed default notices to Good Glamm Group’s board citing non-payment of dues.