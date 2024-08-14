Six notable CEOs who left their jobs within months

Liddy came out of retirement to take over AIG during the financial crisis at the request of then-Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson. The government had stepped in to rescue the insurer, and Liddy’s tenure proved challenging. He was grilled by lawmakers for agreeing to pay millions of dollars in bonuses to AIG employees, including in the division that had contributed to the company’s near collapse. He defended the decisions, saying AIG had to honor its workers’ employment contracts. In 2009, Liddy said AIG had reached an “inflection point" and needed a CEO who was ready to commit long term. He was succeeded by Robert Benmosche. AIG fully repaid the bailout by late 2012.