SJVN share are down by -1.84%, Nifty down by -0.95%

At 06 Sep 11:17 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹130.35, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81300.2, down by -1.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹133.25 and a low of ₹129.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 134.31 10 134.12 20 136.94 50 140.05 100 136.25 300 121.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹133.98, ₹135.17, & ₹135.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹132.03, ₹131.27, & ₹130.08.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.28% with a target price of ₹97.4.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.