SJVN share are down by -1.84%, Nifty down by -0.95%

At 06 Sep 11:17 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹130.35, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81300.2, down by -1.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹133.25 and a low of ₹129.75 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|134.31
|10
|134.12
|20
|136.94
|50
|140.05
|100
|136.25
|300
|121.29
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹133.98, ₹135.17, & ₹135.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹132.03, ₹131.27, & ₹130.08.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.
SJVN share price down -1.84% today to trade at ₹130.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.95% & -1.1% each respectively.
