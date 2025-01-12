Skechers went after the customers Nike didn’t. It paid off.
Inti Pacheco , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Jan 2025, 06:24 PM IST
SummaryShoe company has focused on comfort over cool—‘we’re just a different player.’
The NBA’s 2023 most valuable player and last season’s top European goal scorer aren’t Nike or Adidas athletes. When playing, they wear what Martha Stewart wears: Skechers.
