(Bloomberg) -- Skydance Corp. and Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN have declined to bid for the US media rights for the next FIFA Men’s World Cup tournament in what could be one of the costliest and competitive auctions in the global soccer event’s history, according to people familiar with the matter.

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The deadline to submit initial offers is Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in New York. The next two competitions are expected to fetch as much as $4 billion, with at least $2 billion for the 2030 event and $1 billion to $1.5 billion for 2034, one of the people said. The tender process is for the 2030 tournament with an option to bid for 2034 as well, according to FIFA.

Skydance and ESPN had been expected to compete with other potential bidders including Netflix Inc., Fox Corp., Comcast Corp.’s NBC and Amazon.com Inc. Apple Inc. also decided to sit this round out, according to CNBC. The tech giant didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Skydance, which was formed through a $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. last month, won’t chase the rights to the tournaments that are planned to be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2030 and Saudi Arabia in 2034, according to the people, who declined to be identified discussing nonpublic information.

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ESPN isn’t bidding on the 2030 contest even though it had genuine interest in the competition and considered pursuing the rights with a partner, according to one of the people. The difficult time zone for US audiences and the economics of the bid didn’t make sense for ESPN’s business, the person said.

Skydance, FIFA and ESPN declined to comment. CNBC reported earlier on ESPN pulling out.

The World Cup saw record-breaking viewership earlier this year when it was co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Fox held the English-language rights while Comcast’s Telemundo and Peacock streaming platform aired the Spanish-language broadcasts.

Skydance is shouldering an $80 billion debt load following the merger and the company is looking to cut $6 billion in costs. Co-Chief Executive Officer David Ellison told investors last week that the company would be “disciplined” when it came to future sports media rights.

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“Every right has to earn its place, but we’re really happy with the portfolio we have,” Ellison said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Prior to the merger, Paramount Skydance acquired the US rights to Ultimate Fighting Championship in a $7.7 billion deal last year. Skydance, which owns CBS Sports and TNT Sports as well as the streaming services HBO Max and Paramount , also broadcasts Major League Baseball and NFL games. The company paused media rights talks with the NFL over the summer as it dealt with legal issues related to the merger. Skydance has also looked at cheaper soccer rights and is considering bidding for the French football rights for France’s Ligue 1.

Saudi Arabia has a less desirable timezone for US audiences and it’s as yet unclear whether the contest will be scheduled in the summer or late fall. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar took place in November and December to avoid the Middle East’s hot summer climate, but that period coincides with the National Football League’s season, which could hurt viewership in the US.

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(Updates with ESPN also not bidding.)

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