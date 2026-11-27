(Bloomberg) -- Across corporate America, lying to the board about a relationship with a subordinate has reliably ended the careers of powerful business leaders.

Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia suggests that rule now comes with an asterisk.

The temporarily exiled leader is back at the helm despite reports that he not only carried out an affair with an alleged spy, but also failed to disclose romantic relationships with at least two subordinates, including healthcare division head Kimberly Powell.

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Over the past decade — as the #MeToo movement made the power imbalances of boss-subordinate relationships impossible to ignore — that kind of undisclosed liaison was more than enough to seal a CEO’s exit. Similar revelations have cost corporate leaders their jobs at BP, AIG, McDonald’s and Nestlé, unleashing boardroom turmoil and bruising share prices.

Nvidia’s decision to brush aside those revelations marks a stark departure from standard corporate governance — and sets a precedent that workforce experts worry will resonate both inside the chipmaker and well beyond it.

For corporate America at large, it threatens to dismantle the core notion that no executive is too big to be held to the same standard as everyone else. And in a tech industry that has long alienated and mistreated women, Huang’s case represents another data point that reinforces a culture of exclusion, pushing women out the door and depriving the sector of their insight and innovation.

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“The board is essentially saying that it’s okay to have sexual relations with your employees or someone who’s doing business with the company, or your customers,” said Gloria Allred, a lawyer at the center of the #MeToo movement. “It’s a slap in the face.”

And at Nvidia specifically, Huang’s saga signals that ethics rules are optional at the top and risks chilling employees from speaking up when power is abused. It also prompts questions about the judgment and prudence of not only the company’s leader, but also the board that allegedly represents shareholders.

“A leader who is willing to violate the most basic of social tenets around relationships and loyalty will in fact also engage in other risky behavior,” said Bo Young Lee, an AI ethicist who spent five years as the chief diversity officer at Uber. “Relationships are like a canary in the coal mine to say, what else is there?”

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‘Central Banker’

But if Huang’s conduct signaled deeper corporate risk, Wall Street and Washington didn’t seem to care.

Investors cheered his return by bidding Nvidia shares up more than 31% on Monday after the board announced Huang’s reinstatement — praising his “candor” without mentioning his treatment of employees. President Donald Trump posted a meme on social media of Huang clutching a bright red bra, holding a defiant fist in the air, modeled on the photos of the president himself after a failed assassination attempt.

That reaction reflects a blunt reality: Huang isn’t just running the largest US chipmaker. He has become the “central banker” of AI, said Tracy Yue Wang, a finance professor at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management — a role so pivotal to the industry’s breakneck expansion that investors were willing to overlook almost anything to keep him in charge.

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Under Huang, Nvidia has propped up the sector’s growth through “circular financing” deals — buying its own chips and backing billions in debt for data center buildouts — leaving investors terrified that his exit could unravel the entire AI industry.

“Silicon Valley believes he is a pivotal guy,” Wang said.

‘Hunting season’

Yet corporate history is littered with indispensable leaders whose unchecked power ultimately cost their companies far more than their departures ever would have.

In recent years, boards that shielded powerful executives over workplace misconduct — from Activision Blizzard’s Bobby Kotick to Uber’s Travis Kalanick — ended up presiding over employee walkouts, regulatory probes, and multibillion-dollar reputational crises before finally forcing change.

For Nvidia, the most immediate fallout may be a talent problem — specifically, convincing women to stay or join in the first place.

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“You’ve created a situation where it is pretty much hunting season for women at this point in Silicon Valley and there’s no downside as long as you tell people that you’re having this relationship,” Lee said.

Reinstating a CEO who hid relationships with subordinates sends an unmistakable signal about whose careers are protected when power dynamics collide, arriving at a moment when women in tech are already pulling back from an industry they increasingly view as hostile. The effect, according to Kabrina Chang, who teaches courses on business ethics and law at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, could be long-lasting.

“When people claim, ‘Oh, it’s a pipeline thing,’ or ‘There just aren’t as many women,’ you need to look at where does that pipeline lead?” Chang said. “If it’s going somewhere that’s hostile, who wants to go there?”

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Former Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who famously urged women to “lean in” at work in 2013, warned in December that women are now starting to “lean out” as corporate support erodes and workplace protections vanish.

The warning signs are piling up: Grace Hopper, the marquee annual conference for women in tech, was canceled at the last minute this year after corporate sponsors pulled back. A September Wired survey of more than 600 women in the sector found widespread “disparagement and discouragement” across Silicon Valley.

Rushed investigation

Of course, employees at Nvidia — and across tech — might also see the situation as nuanced or unique.

Douglas Wigdor, a New York lawyer specializing in workplace harassment and discrimination cases who has represented women accusing high-powered men, including disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, of sexual assault, said there wasn’t yet enough information to assess if the case could be viewed as a step back for victims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

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The onus, he said, was on the board to investigate whether the relationships with employees were unwanted or not — and Nvidia’s haste had bungled an established process.

“It seems to me that they just sort of rushed through things on the termination and maybe the reinstatement unless somehow they’ve figured it all out,” he said.

Wang cautioned other executives against treating Huang’s return as a license to pursue romance in the office.

“I don’t know how many other CEOs can use Jensen Huang as an excuse for not being fired if they were in a similar situation,” she said.

Still, even executives without Huang’s leverage have managed to weather workplace scandals — while the women involved pay a steeper price.

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Less than 18 months after stepping down as CEO of the tech firm Astronomer after a Coldplay concert kiss cam caught him with his human resources chief, Andy Byron resurfaced this month as a fractional chief revenue officer at a database company.

The woman involved in the relationship has yet to find another job — a reminder that in corporate America, second chances rarely apply equally.

(Corrects paragraph four to reflect that among the companies listed not all executives involved were CEO’s. The executive who lost his job at AIG was its incoming president.)

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