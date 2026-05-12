Slice joins wealth race with AI-powered ‘personal CFO’

Fintech unicorn-turned-bank Slice is preparing to enter wealth management with an AI-powered “personal CFO” embedded in its banking app, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Fintech unicorn-turned-bank Slice is preparing to enter wealth management with an AI-powered “personal CFO” embedded in its banking app, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The company has begun beta-testing the tool, which can track balances, flag idle funds, monitor maturing deposits, build savings prompts around user goals and warn users about potential cash crunches before they happen, the people said.
The company has begun beta-testing the tool, which can track balances, flag idle funds, monitor maturing deposits, build savings prompts around user goals and warn users about potential cash crunches before they happen, the people said.
Slice plans to eventually add investment offerings to the platform, though it could not be ascertained when those products would be launched.
Many Indians still find investing intimidating because they are overwhelmed by product choices and are unaware of how to build their wealth and assess their risk appetite, the people said. The company believes the move could help it better understand customer behaviour and eventually sharpen the design and distribution of wealth products within the app, according to one of the people cited above.
The move signals Slice’s aim to evolve beyond banking, payments and credit into full-stack financial distribution at a time when wealth-tech remains one of the few fintech segments continuing to attract investor interest.
The company is pitching the tool as more than a generic chatbot for personal finance, the first person close to the project said. “This isn’t a chatbot bolted onto a dashboard. It’s a financial mind that lives inside the same account your salary lands in,” said the second person familiar with the development.
Slice believes a contextual in-app assistant can do more than a general-purpose AI tool, by tying guidance to a user’s actual financial behaviour and stated goals, the second person added.
An email seeking comment was unanswered until press time.
India’s wealth management industry managed about $1.1 trillion in assets in FY24 and is projected to reach $2.3 trillion by FY29, according to Deloitte India’s January 2025 report titled Financial Wealth Management Services in India.
India’s expanding retail investment market offers a large opportunity. The country’s mutual fund industry managed ₹73.73 trillion in assets as of 31 March 2026, up from ₹31.43 trillion five years earlier, while total folios rose to 27.39 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
There are roughly 800 million Indians of working age, and Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that 55% of Gen Z respondents in India and 62% of millennials said they were living paycheck to paycheck, underscoring the gap between access to financial products and access to financial guidance.
The product, the people said, is being built within Slice Bank’s regulated infrastructure rather than on top of an external AI stack. “Customer data does not leave the banking perimeter. No external model trains on it,” said the second person with direct knowledge of the architecture.
Slice currently offers savings accounts, fixed deposits, UPI, bill payments, personal loans and a UPI-linked credit card through its app. The company completed its merger with North East Small Finance Bank on 27 October 2024, giving it a regulated small finance bank platform after a series of approvals through 2023 and 2024.
The company is also back in the market for capital. Reports in April said Slice was in talks to raise $80 million-$100 million, having already raised about $330 million in equity funding to date.
Slice is targeting a valuation of $1 billion, according to a recent Moneycontrol report.
The company’s push mirrors a broader trend in Indian fintech, where payments and lending platforms are expanding into wealth and financial distribution.
PhonePe launched Share.Market in 2023 to offer stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and curated investment baskets. Sachin Bansal-led Navi combines UPI, loans, insurance and investments within one app, while also operating its own asset management business through Navi AMC. super.money, owned by Flipkart, has expanded from UPI into fixed deposits and buy-now-pay-later offerings.
Listed wealth platform Groww, meanwhile, raised about $754 million in its IPO last year and went on to become the largest investment platform by active clients, underlining investor appetite for digital wealth plays.
Wealth-tech continues to attract capital even as funding across the broader fintech sector becomes more selective. Wealth management platform Dezerv raised ₹350 crore from existing investors in October 2025, while fixed-income platform Stable Money raised $25 million in February 2026, taking its total funding to $65 million.