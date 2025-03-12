SLMG to invest $1 billion in Coca-Cola Expansion
Lucknow-based SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd, a major Coca-Cola bottler in India, plans to invest up to $1 billion by 2030 to expand its production capacity in the populous states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to a company executive. The Ladhani family, which owns SLMG and also has hospitality interests, will also invest ₹4,000 crore in hotel development.