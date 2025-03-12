SLMG to invest $1 billion in Coca-Cola Expansion

“We have the Taj in Agra. We're doing more properties with Taj Vivanta in Haridwar as well as Ayodhya. We are also planning to bring The Four Seasons to Agra along with a few more Oberoi Nature properties. We have demarcated around ₹4,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore in the next five years for hospitality as well," he said.