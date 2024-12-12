While equities offer a convenient way to benefit from the real estate boom, they do not offer the option of steady rental income, which is one of the key advantages of commercial property as an asset class. Reits addressed that gap and now SM Reits are promising to do the same, at least for people with plenty of money to spare—the minimum investment is ₹10 lakh. But they have come into existence only because of what preceded them: fractional ownership, a concept introduced in India by Property Share.