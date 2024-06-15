“One reason that there is a higher volume of cases involving smaller amounts being settled is that there is a much higher volume of such cases being initiated as compared to those involving amounts in thousands of crores of rupees," explained Yogendra Aldak, partner at law firm Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan. “Irrespective, it’s much easier for the companies to arrange smaller amounts of money as compared to thousands of crores in short periods of time."