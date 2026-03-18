BENGALURU: India’s home appliances market is drawing a surge of new entrants from design-led startups to D2C brands, each trying to rewire how Indians cook, clean and live at home.
Startups spark a revolution in appliances as they rethink design and tech to fit modern Indian homes
SummaryStartups are targeting India’s fast-growing appliance market with design-led, smart products, but legacy brands retain an edge in trust and scale as competition intensifies across small appliances.
BENGALURU: India’s home appliances market is drawing a surge of new entrants from design-led startups to D2C brands, each trying to rewire how Indians cook, clean and live at home.
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