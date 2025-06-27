Smart metering: The next investment frontier for PE firms in India's power sector
Dipti Sharma , Mansi Verma 5 min read 27 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
The way the government has structured the rollout of smart meters has created a strong foundation for investor confidence and long-term returns.
Smart electricity metering in India may offer a promising and largely untapped opportunity for private equity investors, given its $30 billion potential and some recent investments in a sector that has traditionally been dominated by government-run utilities.
