Smartworks to manage Zepto's new Bengaluru headquarters

Meanwhile, Zepto, which promises to deliver anything from grocery to cosmetics within about 10 minutes, is also expected to file the draft papers for an IPO this year. In August, it secured financing of $340 million led by US-based venture capital firm General Catalyst, at a valuation of $5 billion. It had gained its unicorn status in 2023, when it raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion.